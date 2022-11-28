Children's Museum offering indoor wonders

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Children's Museum of La Crosse continues to offer a wide array of indoor fun, whether it's pretending to be a firefighter or exploring light and color through art.
According to staff, it's the time of year when the museum sees an uptick in attendance.
"I think it's just fun for all ages to come in and play," said Andrea Higgins, Assoicate Director. "It kind of makes us older people remember how much fun it is to play with building blocks or walk through a dinosaur maze."
In addition to the various set play areas, there are upcoming special events. On Saturday, December 3rd, the museum will present "Crowns and Capes". Fun and games will center around a story book theme that will include games, crafts, dancing and refreshments.
You can find out more by going to the Children's Museum website at funmuseum.org.