Chili cookoff benefits Coon Valley library

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW) - People in Coon Valley got a special treat at the town's American Legion building Sunday afternoon.
The second annual chili cookoff took place as part of the "Friends of the Library" fundraiser. The proceeds benefitted the Knutson Memorial Library.
Around 15 people brought their homemade chili with hopes of earning a vote from those in attendance. The top three vote getters won a cash prize.
Library Director Karen Bernau says that the goal was to raise $1,500 to enhance the facility.
"The library has a very slim budget," Bernau said. "We need money for programs. We also need money to upgrade our computers, which are at least five years old."
A silent auction with items donated from library patrons and area businesses also helped with raising money.