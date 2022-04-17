Church services celebrate Easter Sunday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - People across the Coulee Region are celebrating Easter Sunday as many tend to do by attending church services.
English Lutheran Church, which holds two services on Sunday mornings, decided to host a breakfast for patrons between worships. Senior Pastor Mark Kvale tells News 19 that he is grateful to hold Easter services in person despite the pandemic. He also shared some of the day's sermon, focusing on despair during the day honoring the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
"My friend says despair is the great lie," Kvale said. "Despair assumes that it knows the beginning and the end of all things, and that is death. That's what we celebrate today. Despair has been defeated. It is not the end, but life is. So we celebrate life today. That life has defeated death. Jesus has destroyed death."
