Cigarette sales decrease in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, fewer cigarette packs are being sold in Wisconsin compared to two decades ago.
Last year, just under 193 million packs of cigarettes were sold in Wisconsin, per data from the Department of Revenue. In 2001, 420 million packs were sold.
Local experts say the decline in cigarette sales is lowering disease rates and healthcare costs across the state.
The major decrease is likely due to the ban on smoking indoors and several tax hikes on cigarettes in recent years. Plus, more people are aware of the negative impacts of smoking.
"When someone quits [smoking] they can see some benefits pretty quickly, and then over time even better health benefits," Wellness Education Specialist at Gundersen Health System Amanda Westphal said. "It helps reduce the risk for certain illnesses like lung cancer, lung conditions, heart disease and things like that."
Westphal said if people use U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved medications and products, and engage in cessation counseling, they are much more likely to successfully stop smoking.