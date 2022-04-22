Citizen Action of Wisconsin praises the city of La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Local community members and Citizen Action of Wisconsin gathered at the La Crosse City Hall to applaud the city's recent actions in combating climate change.
La Crosse has already committed to the goal of 100-percent clean energy by the year 2050.
Laurel Masters, a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student and Citizen Action of Wisconsin Intern, would like to see her university follow in the steps of the city.
"We're the only campus in the state of Wisconsin that doesn't have a Sustainability Director." Masters continued, "There is no head person making strides to be more sustainable and pushing the University to become more sustainable. It is mainly just organizations run by students right now."
The organization is collecting signatures for their petition to encourage the university and school boards to create an action plan to combat climate change that can be found here.
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is looking into hiring a Sustainability Coordinator for the near future.