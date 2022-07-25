 Skip to main content
City accepting applications for District 5 Council vacancy

  • Updated
la crosse city hall spring 2021 C
By Kevin Millard

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is taking applications from qualified residents in District 5 who'd like a seat on on the Common Council. 

There's a vacancy after councilmember Justice Weaver resigned earlier this month for health reasons. 

The person appointed to the vacancy would serve a term from September 8, 2022 through April 18, 2023. 

Anyone interested in serving must be a qualified elector in the 5th District at the time of the appointment. 

The district is primarily the area around the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. 

Persons interested in serving as Council Member for the 5th District should send a letter of application stating their desire and qualifications to the City Clerk’s Office, 400 La Crosse Street, La Crosse, Wisconsin 54601.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022. 

