City accepting applications for District 5 Council vacancy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is taking applications from qualified residents in District 5 who'd like a seat on on the Common Council.
There's a vacancy after councilmember Justice Weaver resigned earlier this month for health reasons.
The person appointed to the vacancy would serve a term from September 8, 2022 through April 18, 2023.
Anyone interested in serving must be a qualified elector in the 5th District at the time of the appointment.
The district is primarily the area around the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Persons interested in serving as Council Member for the 5th District should send a letter of application stating their desire and qualifications to the City Clerk’s Office, 400 La Crosse Street, La Crosse, Wisconsin 54601.
The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022.