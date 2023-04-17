 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River...

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

- At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Monday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet early
Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
City adds boat landings to list of closures due to flooding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Add more city-related facilities that are impacted by floodwaters. 

On Monday afternoon, the City of La Crosse said four boat launch facilities are closed, effective immediately, because of flooding.

They are at Veterans Freedom Park, East Copeland, 7th Street, and the Municipal Harbor. 

The city said they're closed until further notice. 

They are the latest city managed properties that are affected by flooding. 

Earlier on Monday, two trails in the La Crosse River Marsh were closed. 

Last Thursday, the city closed Pettibone Park ahead of flooding. Much of the park now is covered by floodwaters from the Mississippi River. 