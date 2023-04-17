City adds boat landings to list of closures due to flooding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Add more city-related facilities that are impacted by floodwaters.

On Monday afternoon, the City of La Crosse said four boat launch facilities are closed, effective immediately, because of flooding.

They are at Veterans Freedom Park, East Copeland, 7th Street, and the Municipal Harbor.

The city said they're closed until further notice.

They are the latest city managed properties that are affected by flooding.

Earlier on Monday, two trails in the La Crosse River Marsh were closed.

Last Thursday, the city closed Pettibone Park ahead of flooding. Much of the park now is covered by floodwaters from the Mississippi River.