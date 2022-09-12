City aiming to buy northside building for affordable housing project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is looking to purchase a building on Monitor Street on the northside to add affordable housing in the city.
The former Marine Credit Union Administration bulding is what the city wants to acquire to create more than 30 affordable housing units.
Dependent on approval from the city council in October, construction would begin in the spring of 2023.
According to the communications coordinator for the city, the building won't be used as a long-term housing option for the city's unsheltered population.