City asking residents to "adopt boulevard trees"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the drought-like conditions in our area, the City of La Crosse would like residents to help with watering trees along the boulevards.
The city's Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department said that watering the trees can reduce drought stress.
They said that signs that a tree may be in trouble is when the leaves turn yellow or brown and fall off the tree. This happens in the middle or top of the leaf mass.
They suggest that watering take place twice a week until rain falls in the area. Using a garden hose at the base of the tree, let the water trickle out for approximately 4-5 hours.