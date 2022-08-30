City committee advances conversion therapy ban after public comment

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Tuesday evening, La Crosse's Judiciary & Administration Committee decided to recommend the city's conversion therapy ban ordinance after hearing public opinion on the matter.
Conversion therapy is the practice of attempting to change someone's sexual orientation through spiritual or psychological methods to align with heterosexual tendencies.
Some who spoke in support of the ban, claimed they have undergone religious conversion therapy saying it did more harm than good. Some speakers also mentioned struggling with mental illness and self harm during the time.
In opposition to the ban, many speakers said an ordinance like this prevents religious leaders and therapists from speaking freely, violating their First Amendment Right to Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Religion.
Co-Founder of the group Born Perfect, Mathew Shurka claims that the ordinance does not violate constitutional rights but rather keeps professionals from reaching outside their duties.
"It is about conduct, like a lawyer or architect," Shurka said. "Tonight's amendment to the ordinance is to protect and make sure license professionals, social workers, therapists, medical professionals are not going against what their license was designed to do."
An area medical professional, Andrea Van Wyk, MD said she's opposed because she's concerned how a conversion therapy ban could impact conversations medical providers can have. She claimed many who undergo gender transitions revert back to their biologically assigned gender and worries sharing that sort of information could be considered a violation of the ban.
"There is very little conversation that whether this therapy that we are offering to children, such as hormones and surgeries and even just gender inclusive care," Dr. Van Wyk said. "We don't know what that does for children development."
The council went into closed session to discuss legal matters as the city has been threatened twice with a lawsuit from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, as the organization backs the claims that the ordinance violates federally protected rights.
Again, the ordinance was recommended by the committee to be adopted and will go before the Common Council for a final vote on September 8.