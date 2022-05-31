City committee, public talk conversion therapy ban

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Members of the Judiciary & Administration Committee as well as the public met at La Crosse City Hall Tuesday evening to discuss an ordinance that would ban conversion therapy in La Crosse.
Conversion therapy is the practice of attempting to change an individual's sexual orientation from homosexual or bisexual to heterosexual, or their gender identity from transgender using psychological or spiritual interventions.
Medical experts say there is no reliable evidence that such practices can alter sexual orientation or gender identity and warn that conversion therapy is ineffective and potentially harmful.
The ban would only apply to minors. Adults could still undergo treatment if they wanted. It is not publicly known if conversion therapy is offered in the La Crosse area.
Governor Evers signed an executive order last year that banned funding for conversion therapy from state or federal agencies. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a similar order a month later, but a statewide ban failed to pass through the state senate in May, 2022.
The back-and-forth discussion lasted around 40 minutes. Supporters of the LGBTQ+ community who are in favor of the ban call conversion therapy a "myth," adding that people who go through the treatment are 8-10 times more likely to attempt suicide.
Two individuals opposing the ordinance felt as though the city should not infringe on a parent's ability to raise their child how they see fit based on First Amendment rights like freedom of speech and religion.
The city ordinance was introduced by council member Mac Kiel, saying that La Crosse should be a safe place for young LGBTQ+ community members.
"This is really about protecting the youth," Kiel said. "Ones that might not have those protections. Protecting the youth to be able to explore themselves. But really making sure the city of La Crosse is equitable and inclusive. We can 'talk the talk,' but putting actions to our words is what I think is important."
There were two votes on the matter by the committee. The first was to amend an existing statue that would prevent practitioners from providing conversion therapy for free, as it currently requires a fee for such a service. Committee members viewed this as a potential work-around the ordinance, should it take effect. That vote was passed unanimously.
The second was on the ordinance itself. It passed 5-1 with Chris Woodard giving the dissent.
Since both measures passed, the resolutions will move forward to the full city council for a final vote in next Thursday's June 9 meeting.