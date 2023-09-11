City Council amends short-term rental ordinance

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- The La Crescent City Council unanimously approved a revised short-term rental ordinance at Monday's meeting.
The ordinance now states that within La Crescent's residential district, properties can be rented out if the stay is longer than 28 consecutive days but no longer than 90 days.
With that change, the City can impose a local lodging tax on the units where the stay is 30 days or less.
At the meeting, nearly 10 residents spoke out against a shorter ordinance or even asked the council to consider no short-term rentals at all in La Crescent's residential district.
They voiced concerns about the difficulty of enforcing the ordinance, safety, the lack of money being spent in La Crescent by short-term renters and the tax impacts on their own homes.
One resident, Jack Miller, who spoke at the meeting said that there's still work to do.
"It's a starting point," Miller said. "I guess I'm satisfied to an extent but I don't think it's going to be enforceable, as it was stated tonight, either. I think we'll be right back where we have been."
Also amended within this ordinance, the owner of a lodging that's used for short-term rentals must stay within that unit longer than it's rented out for.
The City Council can revisit this ordinance at future dates, to make amendments based on community wants and needs.