City Council approves new Parks and Recreation position

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse City Council approved a number of things, including the addition of an Inclusive Recreation Coordinator, Thursday night.
The position is under the Parks, Recreation, Forestry, Building and Ground Department.
District 10 City Council Member Rebecca Schwarz sponsored the proposal, saying it would help better coordinate and support the events happing in La Crosse that the Parks Department is involved with.
"What this will also allow us to do is bring more inclusive events, so that more people can come and enjoy our city and our parks in ways that are meaningful to them," Schwarz said. "That's really the whole impetus for this and I'm just super excited to see it pass tonight."
She added that this was proposed last year but didn't pass due to funding but after moving some things around this is a budget-neutral position.
It passed unanimously in the Council's consent agenda.