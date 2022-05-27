City, County remind boaters of "Slow No Wake" zones in Pool 8

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse and La Crosse County remind boaters of the Slow No Wake zones in Pool 8 around the developed shoreline areas due to the current high water situation.
The river stage in La Crosse as of Friday morning is 10.46 feet. The river is forecast to remain above 10 feet into next week.
When the water goes above 10 feet, the Slow No Wake zones for boating go into effect.
According to the regulations, "A Slow No Wake zone exists within 100 feet of any dock, pier, buoy restricted area or public boat landing on Pool 8 in La Crosse County. This area extends from Lock & Dam No. 7 on the Wisconsin side to the southern most tip of Goose Island."
Click here to view map of county and city Pool 8 boating regulations