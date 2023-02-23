City hoping to conduct new housing study

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is exploring a new housing study that would help provide what its residents need most.
Community Development Manager Diane McGinnis-Casey says that the city is conducting a comprehensive study which is focusing focus solely on housing over the next ten years. That includes whether to prioritize single or multi family units and the amenities within them.
The cost would be $75,000 and would come from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the city still has. The city council must approve of the study before it moves forward.
McGinnis-Casey says many things about residents are being taken into consideration.
"Really looking at what are the income levels of people that reside in the city of La Crosse," McGinnis-Casey said. "What market could we expect, what kind of market rates could the industry expect tenants be able to pay."
Most households in La Crosse are making less than 80-percent of the county's median income and 16-percent have a cost burden of more than half of their income.
McGinnis-Casey hopes that developers will be attracted to build low income housing options in La Crosse as she believes there will be enough tenants to fill those units.