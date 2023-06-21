City leaders tour Isle La Plume Wastewater Facility

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Wastewater Treatment System on Isle La Plume serves 85,000 people across the region.
The plant has been under construction for a little over two years and La Crosse city leaders took a tour of the facility to view the progress made.
The facility runs through 10 million gallons of wastewater a day. Wastewater Superintendent Jared Greeno said some of the projects are needed to be compliant with the DNR. Some projects on the way include rehabilitation of plant tankage and structures, new grit removal systems and aiming towards renewable energy.
"We're gonna enhance our digestion process to create more methane gas which is renewable energy which we can burn that methane in an engine to spin a generator to produce electricity to be more energy neutral," Greeno said.
He stated that with the facility sitting near the Mississippi River, structures have been built to mitigate flood waters from reaching the facility.
Process Consulting Engineer with Donohue & Associates Eric Lynne said there are a lot of moving parts and agencies working to bring it all together.
"We understand what's going on, what was wrong at the current treatment facility, what's wearing out, what needs to be updated for the future. Then we put those components on a plan to bid them and we work with the city to advertise that and hire a contractor," Lynee said.
The price tag for the project sits at $65 million. Greeno said construction is on schedule to be complete by the end of 2024. It will be sustainable for at least 20 years he said.