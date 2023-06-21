 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH LIVE:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT Friday.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night,
with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the
morning hours.

The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all
others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

City leaders tour Isle La Plume Wastewater Facility

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Wastewater Treatment System on Isle La Plume serves 85,000 people across the region.

The plant has been under construction for a little over two years and La Crosse city leaders took a tour of the facility to view the progress made.

Tour

The facility runs through 10 million gallons of wastewater a day. Wastewater Superintendent Jared Greeno said some of the projects are needed to be compliant with the DNR. Some projects on the way include rehabilitation of plant tankage and structures, new grit removal systems and aiming towards renewable energy.

"We're gonna enhance our digestion process to create more methane gas which is renewable energy which we can burn that methane in an engine to spin a generator to produce electricity to be more energy neutral," Greeno said.

Machine

He stated that with the facility sitting near the Mississippi River, structures have been built to mitigate flood waters from reaching the facility.

Process Consulting Engineer with Donohue & Associates Eric Lynne said there are a lot of moving parts and agencies working to bring it all together.

Tank

"We understand what's going on, what was wrong at the current treatment facility, what's wearing out, what needs to be updated for the future. Then we put those components on a plan to bid them and we work with the city to advertise that and hire a contractor," Lynee said.

The price tag for the project sits at $65 million. Greeno said construction is on schedule to be complete by the end of 2024. It will be sustainable for at least 20 years he said.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you