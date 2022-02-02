City looking for public input on use of ARPA funds

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The public still has a few more days to provide input to the City of La Crosse on how to best spend federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city received $22 million last spring. Since that time, they've been gathering comments from the community on how to utilize those funds.
They've set a deadline of February 15 for the public to submit proposals so the city can then develop a list of projects to study and approve.
According to the city, ARPA money can be used for various community projects including improving water infrastructure, addressing public health disparities, creating affordable housing, and others.
So far, the city has spent some of the funds on several projects. In a release from the city, it said $2 million was used for immediate aid to local, private, non-profit service agencies. Another $350,000 went towards re-hiring some of the 15 La Crosse Public Library staff laid off in 2020, while $700,000 was utilized for emergency winter housing and services for homeless individuals.
Those wanting to provide their ideas on how to best spend the funds are urged to use the city's website. Click here to access the site.
Community members can also provide input by calling (608) 789-7512 or sending an email to arpa@cityoflacrosse.org or sending a letter in the mail to 400 La Crosse Street, c/o Mayor’s Office, La Crosse, WI 54601. People can also reach out to their district alderperson to share their ideas.
According to the federal government, the funds must be committed to projects by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.