City no longer buying Maple Grove Motel

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse won't be purchasing the Maple Grove Motel.
La Crosse City Council member Mark Neumann confirmed this to News 19 a short time ago.
He adds that the current owners of the motel need to agree in order to finalize the cancellation of the deal.
This comes after Mayor Mitch Reynolds faced backlash from the public for moving unsheltered individuals to the location as an attempt to solve the ongoing issue of homelessness in the area.
Neumann also confirmed to News 19, as we reported on Tuesday, that renters living in the motel were told by the current owners, not the city, to be out of the property by 5 p.m. Residents had no confirmation that a sale was finalized or canceled.
He said that even if the city had bought the property, anyone currenty living there wouldn't have been evicted.
Mayor Reynolds issued a statement saying the city issued a notice of cancellation on the offer to purchase the property to the seller on Tuesday.
The notice was "based on a failure to cure defects as required by the City of La Crosse previously. The action to cancel the offer was taken under authorization provided by Common Council resolution #22-0395. The purchase of this property by the City of La Crosse is no longer pending."
Mayor Reynolds' statement goes on to say that the city is continuing to look for solutions to the homeless problem in the city.