City of La Crescent partners up with Habitat for Humanity

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- After failed attempts of selling a house, the City of La Crescent looked to be more sustainable as they demolished that building.
The City's Sustainability Coordinator Jason Ludwigson said partnering with La Crosse Area Habitat for Humanity was beneficial for this project.
"They're interested in the obviously the building materials," Ludwigson said. "The City is trying, from a sustainability stand point, to prevent those things from going into the landfill."
As many of the materials gathered by the non-profit were still in working order, they can still be put to use.
"All of the materials that we salvage and carefully remove from our reclaim projects, we bring back to our Restore and put them on the floor to be sold to our community members," said Habitat for Humanity Community Outreach Director Natalie Heneghan. "Sometimes, some of the items we get from reclaim sites end up actually in our construction and rehab projects."
All of the reclaimed items gathered totaled around 11,000 pounds, which turns a profit that will benefit future families looking for the their forever home.
Heneghan said they're on track to build or rehab nine homes this year.
She added that partnerships like this are also important because as costs of labor and materials rise, so does the need for "safe, affordable, simple houses."
Now with an empty lot, the City of La Crescent is considering plans for a new city hall.
"The current building functions but there's a need for a new space that provides what the city needs," Ludwigson said.