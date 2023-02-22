 Skip to main content
...Period of Heavier Accumulations through Late Afternoon...

.At mid-afternoon, radar continues to show widespread
precipitation occurring across the region, with the heaviest
rates seen so far today. Freezing rain, sleet and snow was seen in
northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, with around a tenth of an
inch of ice accumulation. Mainly snow, occasionally mixing with
sleet, is found around the Interstate 90 corridor with 4 to 8
inches received thus far. All snow is found further north of
Interstate 90. Winds are gusting from 30 to 35 mph causing some
drifting, especially on ridgetops and higher terrain.

Though the afternoon commute, expect accumulating ice and snow to
continue with gusty winds. Travel continues to deteriorate.

There will be a period of freezing drizzle near or south of
Interstate 90 during the evening and into the overnight, reducing
the snow accumulations. Light ice accumulations are expected. Snow
will continue north of I-90. Another period of heavier snow will
occur before sunrise west and north of La Crosse.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and drifting snow, occasionally mixing with sleet
or freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

City of La Crescent partners up with Habitat for Humanity

La Crescent House Demolition.jpg

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- After failed attempts of selling a house, the City of La Crescent looked to be more sustainable as they demolished that building.

The City's Sustainability Coordinator Jason Ludwigson said partnering with La Crosse Area Habitat for Humanity was beneficial for this project. 

"They're interested in the obviously the building materials," Ludwigson said. "The City is trying, from a sustainability stand point, to prevent those things from going into the landfill."

House Demolition .jpg

As many of the materials gathered by the non-profit were still in working order, they can still be put to use. 

"All of the materials that we salvage and carefully remove from our reclaim projects, we bring back to our Restore and put them on the floor to be sold to our community members," said Habitat for Humanity Community Outreach Director Natalie Heneghan. "Sometimes, some of the items we get from reclaim sites end up actually in our construction and rehab projects."

All of the reclaimed items gathered totaled around 11,000 pounds, which turns a profit that will benefit future families looking for the their forever home.

Heneghan said they're on track to build or rehab nine homes this year.

house resize 7.jpg

Photo courtesy of Natalie Heneghan. 

She added that partnerships like this are also important because as costs of labor and materials rise, so does the need for "safe, affordable, simple houses."

Now with an empty lot, the City of La Crescent is considering plans for a new city hall. 

house resize 8.jpg

Photo courtesy of Natalie Heneghan. 

"The current building functions but there's a need for a new space that provides what the city needs," Ludwigson said.

