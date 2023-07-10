City of La Crosse announces annual water quality report

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The City of La Crosse has released their 2022 annual Water Quality Report that provides a complete summary of tests and information of tests conducted on La Crosse wells.
The Department of Natural Resources oversees all tests conducted yearly and quarterly.
Tina Erickson, the Utilities Finance and Compliance Manager with the City of La Crosse, said La Crosse tap water meets all federal and state standards for drinking water safety.
However, during tests taken in October, low levels of PFAS were detected in La Crosse water.
"There are PFAS...all detected within the range so they are under that regulatory limit," Erickson said. "That's an ongoing matter that all communities across the state are having to deal with. It's not something we created. Of course, it is something we are dealing with just like our citizens. We are very fortunate to have all test come back low levels within the city."
Erickson added that La Crosse water does not have to be treated through water treatment plants. All of the city's water comes from 10 wells located throughout the city.
According to the report, the city's water utility pumped more than 3.6 billion gallons of water in 2022. Click below to read more about La Crosse's Water Quality Report.