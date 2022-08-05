City of La Crosse busy with street projects

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Expect to see busy streets around the City of La Crosse in the next few weeks in addition to the normal traffic.
The city's Street Department has several projects they're working on including street repair and utility work.
It means that drivers should expect to see barricades, traffic cones, and lane closures while crews are working on the projects.
The city asks drivers to use caution in and around any of the work zones.
Here is a look at some of the projects coming up:
-Currently underway, a contracted company is repainting centerlines, lane lines, bike lanes, and intersection marking in the city. Most of the work is being done at night to reduce the impact on traffic. It is expected to take about two weeks to complete.
-Starting Monday, August 8, the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic near the Copeland Ave. and Grove St. (2nd St. N.) intersection will be down to one lane for street maintenance work. No date was given for completion.
-Starting at 6:00 am on Monday, August 8, there will be a temporary lane closure of the outside eastbound traffic lane of State Rd./Hwy 33. The lane closure will be starting approximately 300 feet west of 26th St. and ending approximately 300 feet east of 26th St. Expect this lane closure to last until Monday, August 15.
-On Wednesday, August 10 only, beginning at 8:00 am, there's a temporary closure of Bliss Rd. The closure starts at 29th St. S. and ends at Grandad Bluff Rd. The city said that the closure should last until around 3:00 pm.
-Drivers will start to see temporary No Parking signs posted as part of a chip sealing project on a number of city streets. The project is scheduled to run between August 8-10. Drivers should expect minimal delays. Here are the streets affected:
|STREET/AREA
|FROM
|TO
|5th Ave.
|Mississippi St.
|Market St.
|7th St.
|Johnson St.
|Mississippi St.
|8th St.
|Johnson St.
|Jackson St.
|9th St.
|Johnson St.
|Jackson St.
|11th St.
|11th/Johnson
|Intersection
|17th St. S.
|Adams St.
|Jackson St.
|19th St. S.
|Redfield St.
|Denton St.
|19th St. S.
|19th/Ferry
|Intersection
|21st St. S.
|Jackson St.
|Mississippi St.
|21st St. S.
|Redfield St.
|Park Ave.
|22nd St. S.
|Redfield St.
|Denton St.
|23rd St. S.
|Denton St.
|State Rd.
|Adams St.
|East Ave.
|20th St. S.
|Cameron St.
|21st St. S.
|Dead End East
|Cliffview Terr.
|State Rd.
|State Rd.
|Denton St.
|19th St. S.
|21st St. S.
|Farnam St.
|16th St. S.
|State Rd.
|Ferry St.
|19th St. S.
|17th St. S.
|Johnson St.
|16th St. S.
|East Ave.
|Mississippi St.
|22nd St. S.
|Losey Blvd.
|Mississippi St.
|14th St. S.
|16th St. S.
|Park Ave.
|21st St. S.
|23rd St. S.
|Redfield St.
|East Ave.
|21st St. S.
|Wnnebago St.
|19th St. S.
|20th St. S.