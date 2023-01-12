 Skip to main content
City of La Crosse Common Council voted to adopt Harry J Olson resolution

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Thursday evening the City of La Crosse Common Council met to discuss the future of the Harry J Olson Senior Center at the La Crosse City Hall.

The council went into a closed session for an hour. When the council returned a motion to amend the agreement to give Harry J Olson 30 days to counter the city's offer failed.

Terry and the Mayor

The original offer that was made in May is in hand after the council voted to adopt the resolution 9-3.

When the meeting adjourned, some supporters of the Harry J Olson center confronted Mayor Mitch Reynolds inside the chamber.

The purchase agreement will now include a list of covenants that the legal representation of Harry J Olson, Terry Collins from Johns, Flaherty & Collins, SC said upkeep on the building would require clearance from the city.

Council

"Those offers give the city minute control over the management of the building," Collins said. "Lets say we had to respond to a leaky roof and we had to borrow some money from a bank, we couldn't do that without city council approval."

The senior center has thirty days to respond to the offer. When News 19 asked if this could go to court, Collins said he did not know.

