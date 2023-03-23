City of La Crosse continues cleaning Houska Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As reported, Houska Park is closed in order for the City of La Crosse to restore the park.
The City of La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department began cleaning up the remains at the park March 15.
Crews are still in the process of collecting garbage left behind.
The city does not intend to use the park as a campground in the future. Parks and Recreations, Forestry, Project Specialist Jim Flottmeyer said he is hopeful to have the park open to the public by mid to late summer.
"The long term objective is to get this park back to the way it was and maybe even a step better so we are hoping that in the next 6 to 8 months that will happen," Flottmeyer said.
Flottmeyer added that the weather plays an effect on the timeline of the project as the grass seeds will need time to germinate.