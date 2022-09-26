City of La Crosse designated as HEARTSafe Community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse became the first designated HEARTSafe Community in Wisconsin on Monday afternoon.
HEARTSafe Community is a national program that teaches the public how to prepare for and treat someone in cardiac arrest.
In order to be designated as 'HEARTSafe', the community must fulfill 13 criteria. Some of those criteria include making emergency response plans for businesses and schools, training 15% of the community population on CPR on a yearly basis, and establishing public health measures that support cardiovascular wellness.
Local medical experts said having this training can have a huge impact on lives in the community.
"This is that one difference in patients, in 911 calls, that can truly make a difference," Executive Director for Tri-State Ambulance Tom Tornstrom said. "That's why it is so important to us. It's taking a person who, if a citizen wasn't there helping out or if we weren't there, that person would no longer be alive. So, it gives them a second chance at life."
Members from both La Crosse health systems, 7 Rivers Cardiac Arrest Preparedness and Education, the La Crosse Fire Department and other local organizations attended Monday's event.
Organizers said they worked together to receive this designation from the Citizen CPR Foundation.