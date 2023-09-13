City of La Crosse encouraging residents to "Leaf It" this fall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse wants residents to consider not raking their leaves this fall.
As the time for the trees to shed their leaves, the city is encouraging people to mulch their leaves to benefit their yards.
The request is part of an effort by the city to make it more sustainable.
They cite the benefits of mulching such as helping return nutrients to the soil, insulate plants and insects over the winter, and helping decrease the potential for weeds.
They even provide a guide on the best way to mulch leaves.
-Set the mower height to about three inches and mow over dry leaves. You may need to go over them more than once or until they are about the size of a dime.
-Be sure they are evenly spread and grass blades can be seen poking through the layer of mulch.
-If the mulch layer is too thick, then you can sprinkle some in garden beds, around flowers, or even in your potted plants.
People interested in registering for the program can click here to sign up.
You can also pick up a "Leaf It" yard sign at City Hall at 400 La Crosse St, Monday through Thursday from 8:00am to 4:00pm or the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center at 1433 Rose St, Monday through Thursday from 9:00am to 5:00pm.