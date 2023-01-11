City of La Crosse is looking for community feedback about Kids Coulee

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- La Crosse Parks, Recreations and Forestry is looking to residents for feedback and ideas as the city moves into Phase Two of of the Kids Coulee renovation.
On Wednesday night, there was a community input session at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center. The city shared it's ideas for the park, including several major updates, while hearing what resident's think.
The hope is to maintain the original, unique look of the park.
"The playground specifically has been a regional draw for 25 plus years and I think people want it to remain that," Deputy Director of Parks & Forestry Dan Trussoni said. "The summer months there are kids there playing everyday and it's not just people from the city, it's people from outside of the community and the greater region."
He said the city hopes to finalize design plans in the next few weeks, so construction can begin in the spring and potentially be completed in the fall.