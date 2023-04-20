City of La Crosse issues Flood Warning Alert

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following locations along
the Mississippi River in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following locations along the
Mississippi River in Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford,
Allamakee and Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued later this evening.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Thursday was 14.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Forecasts call for minor flooding to be reached during the
day Friday with moderate flooding to be reached Friday night into
Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 03/28/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

City of La Crosse issues Flood Warning Alert

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is telling homeowners to prepare for flooding from the major rivers in our area. 

The city sent out a Flood Warning alert Thursday morning for residents. 

As of late Thursday morning, the Mississippi River stage for La Crosse is 14.28 feet. The forecast calls for the river to rise to approximately 15.9 feet sometime on Monday or Tuesday where it would stay for the next several days.

Major flooding in La Crosse is considered 15.5 feet or higher. 

If the forecasts hold, it could be the third highest crest on record for La Crosse. It would be under the 2001 crest of 16.41 feet and the record 17.89 feet set in 1965. 

For residents, the city said that they can get sand at the parking lot at the corner of Marco Drive and Hood Street. Sand is also available from local hardware stores including Kroner's, Menards, Home Depot, and Ace. Those stores also have fillable bags for purchase. They, along with Fleet Farm, have pre-made sandbags. 

The city also suggests making a plan that includes a meeting place for family, list of emergency contacts, dealing with medications, and bringing a power supply. How to care for pets should also be part of the plan, they said. 

They add that people should prepare with a building a go kit that includes non-perishable foods, water, cash, and medications. Move valuables out of the basement, and elevate or flood-proof appliances as much as possible. 

Be prepared with tips from https://www.ready.gov/floods