City of La Crosse issues Flood Warning Alert

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is telling homeowners to prepare for flooding from the major rivers in our area.
The city sent out a Flood Warning alert Thursday morning for residents.
As of late Thursday morning, the Mississippi River stage for La Crosse is 14.28 feet. The forecast calls for the river to rise to approximately 15.9 feet sometime on Monday or Tuesday where it would stay for the next several days.
Major flooding in La Crosse is considered 15.5 feet or higher.
If the forecasts hold, it could be the third highest crest on record for La Crosse. It would be under the 2001 crest of 16.41 feet and the record 17.89 feet set in 1965.
For residents, the city said that they can get sand at the parking lot at the corner of Marco Drive and Hood Street. Sand is also available from local hardware stores including Kroner's, Menards, Home Depot, and Ace. Those stores also have fillable bags for purchase. They, along with Fleet Farm, have pre-made sandbags.
The city also suggests making a plan that includes a meeting place for family, list of emergency contacts, dealing with medications, and bringing a power supply. How to care for pets should also be part of the plan, they said.
They add that people should prepare with a building a go kit that includes non-perishable foods, water, cash, and medications. Move valuables out of the basement, and elevate or flood-proof appliances as much as possible.
Be prepared with tips from https://www.ready.gov/floods