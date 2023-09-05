 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Prolonged heat. Heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees
are expected this afternoon. At 2 PM this afternoon, heat index
values were in the 90 to 95 range but southerly winds were
breezy.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries over
southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin, and
northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

&&

City of La Crosse looking to the future with comprehensive plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is putting final touches on a comprehensive plan and officials say they need the community's help to make sure all bases are covered. 

La Crosse

A comprehensive plan is intended to be the vision of how the city should grow in the next 10 to 15 years. Official said that could mean things like economic development, parks and recreation, transportation and much more.

"The need for more housing units, the need to keep people living in the city limits," City Planning Manager Tim Acklin said. Housing has been top of mind for many La Crosse residents. "How do we grow as a city when we don't have a lot of places to grow? Having that documented in a plan, as sort of an official here it is, is very helpful for the process."

Acklin said the plan is meant to be developed based on what the community would like to see in the future.

Community members have one last chance to comment on the comprehensive plan online, but public comments will close on Sunday. 

