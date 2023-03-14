City of La Crosse moves forward with the clean up of Houska Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The City of La Crosse is moving ahead with the revitalization of Houska Park.
The City posted an eviction notice in early March for people staying in Houska Park.
Wednesday morning, crews will begin cleaning the park, removing any left behind tents and items.
City of La Crosse Homeless Services Coordinator Brian Sampson said the city has had constant outreach with those in the park to help them find resources and housing.
"We're at a shortage of housing in our community. That's the tough spot. Housing didn't just magically appear over the winter. People really buckled down and found other places to go when they're in a crisis and in an emergency but those aren't always sustainable or safe," Sampson said. "So that's still the question that remains in our community, is how can we add more housing?"
He said the plan for restoring Houska Park includes regrading the soil and planting grass seed.