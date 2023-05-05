 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

City of La Crosse offering large item pickup May 15-26

  • Updated
  • 0
la crosse city hall spring 2021 D
By Kevin Millard

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you have an old couch or furniture you need to get rid of, the City of La Crosse is providing an opportunity to help later in May.  

The city is offering a large item spring clean-up during each residence's regularly scheduled recycling collection day between May 15-26.

Here are the guidelines from the city:

• There will be 1 collection per residential tax parcel on the city-serviced, scheduled, recycling collection day.

• Items shall not be set out more than 12 hours before collection and the property owner is responsible for removal of extra items left out once pickup is complete.

• Each collection is limited to 5 items and their counterparts, per tax parcel (a table and four chairs is considered 1 item).

• Electronics and appliances cannot be placed for collection.

• Items cannot exceed 300 lbs.

• Items should be placed at your regular recycling collection point, otherwise they will not be collected.

• Mattresses and box springs shall be kept separate from other large items as they will be picked up by a different truck and recycled. If rain is in the forecast please cover mattresses and box springs so they remain dry.

  • City-Serviced carts won't be emptied if items are in front of, leaning on, or placed on carts. 

Anyone with questions about setting out specific items can contact Harter's Quick Clean-up at 608-782-2082. 

