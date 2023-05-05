City of La Crosse offering large item pickup May 15-26

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you have an old couch or furniture you need to get rid of, the City of La Crosse is providing an opportunity to help later in May.
The city is offering a large item spring clean-up during each residence's regularly scheduled recycling collection day between May 15-26.
Here are the guidelines from the city:
• There will be 1 collection per residential tax parcel on the city-serviced, scheduled, recycling collection day.
• Items shall not be set out more than 12 hours before collection and the property owner is responsible for removal of extra items left out once pickup is complete.
• Each collection is limited to 5 items and their counterparts, per tax parcel (a table and four chairs is considered 1 item).
• Electronics and appliances cannot be placed for collection.
• Items cannot exceed 300 lbs.
• Items should be placed at your regular recycling collection point, otherwise they will not be collected.
• Mattresses and box springs shall be kept separate from other large items as they will be picked up by a different truck and recycled. If rain is in the forecast please cover mattresses and box springs so they remain dry.
- City-Serviced carts won't be emptied if items are in front of, leaning on, or placed on carts.
Anyone with questions about setting out specific items can contact Harter's Quick Clean-up at 608-782-2082.