 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
627 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

ALLAMAKEE             HOWARD                WINNESHIEK

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

DODGE                 FILLMORE              HOUSTON
MOWER                 OLMSTED               WABASHA
WINONA

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CLARK

IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

TAYLOR

IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

CRAWFORD              RICHLAND              VERNON

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

BUFFALO               JACKSON               LA CROSSE
MONROE                TREMPEALEAU

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, AUSTIN,
BLACK RIVER FALLS, CALEDONIA, CRESCO, DECORAH, DODGE CENTER,
LA CROSSE, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, PRESTON,
RICHLAND CENTER, ROCHESTER, SPARTA, TOMAH, VIROQUA, WABASHA,
WAUKON, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.

City of La Crosse partners with Xcel Energy to reach sustainability goals

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is partnering with Xcel Energy to help the community reach its sustainability goals. 

Reynolds, Hoesley

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds and the President of Xcel Energy Wisconsin signed an agreement Friday to help the city reduce its Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by 40-50%. The agreement also hopes to help buildings in La Crosse reach peak energy efficiency.

Xcel Wisconsin President Karl Hoesley said this is also helping the company reach a major goal.

"We're aiming for zero carbon by 2050 and we are well on the way to get there. These types of public, private partnerships like I said are the second one we've done in Wisconsin," Hoesley said. "They really go a long way in advancing the carbon free state we are all trying to get to."

Xcel Energy has a long-standing history with La Crosse. Hoesley said Xcel bought the Wisconsin Electric and Gas Company that was started here back in 1923. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you