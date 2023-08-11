City of La Crosse partners with Xcel Energy to reach sustainability goals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is partnering with Xcel Energy to help the community reach its sustainability goals.
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds and the President of Xcel Energy Wisconsin signed an agreement Friday to help the city reduce its Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by 40-50%. The agreement also hopes to help buildings in La Crosse reach peak energy efficiency.
Xcel Wisconsin President Karl Hoesley said this is also helping the company reach a major goal.
"We're aiming for zero carbon by 2050 and we are well on the way to get there. These types of public, private partnerships like I said are the second one we've done in Wisconsin," Hoesley said. "They really go a long way in advancing the carbon free state we are all trying to get to."
Xcel Energy has a long-standing history with La Crosse. Hoesley said Xcel bought the Wisconsin Electric and Gas Company that was started here back in 1923.