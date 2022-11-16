City of La Crosse provides update on winter plans for unsheltered population

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Wednesday afternoon at English Lutheran Church the La Crosse's Homeless Services Coordinator Brain Sampson held a public informational meeting to provide an update on the winter plans for the unsheltered population.
Houska Park is still home to roughly 85 people and with temperatures beginning to drop the city grows more concerned over people spending the winter outside.
Sampson said Houska Park has been shut down according to all State and County Statutes.
He said the city is continuing to encourage people that still occupy the park to find more appropriate places to stay.
"For emergency shelters the first step is to have Catholic Charities, warming centers be full as they are the most appropriate places for people to go," Sampson said. "We are not in the business of nor ever have provided direct overflow shelters for individuals so we really want to make sure people are utilizing those first."
Sampson said if local shelters do become filled the Mayor will make and emergency declaration to enact the City Overflow Plan to use buildings for shelter.
The City Overflow Plan will be available only for individuals with select buildings used for overnight stays not daytime shelters.
Families will have access to the Reach Center to meet with a team to help support them.