City of La Crosse releases updated building endangerment list

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The City of La Crosse's Heritage Preservation Commission is raising awareness about some of the cities historic buildings that are endangered.
Planning Administrator for the City of La Crosse Tim Acklin said preserving these buildings is important as they capture history through unique architecture style that cannot be replaced.
"It really adds to the life blood of a city by preserving buildings like this and preserving their history preserving building techniques that master craft work that was done were not going to get buildings like this built ever again," Acklin said.
Acklin also stated that the historical buildings attract tourism to La Crosse, which in effect would help grow the cities economy.
According to the Heritage Preservation Commission Chair Mackenzie Mindel, La Crosse has the largest downtown commercial historic district in the state of Wisconsin.
You can find the updated endangered historic property list at the city of La Crosse website.