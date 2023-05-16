City of La Crosse reopens trail, boat launch

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department said Tuesday that a trail and a boat landing are now open again for use following recent flooding.
Effective immediately, the Grand Crossing Trail in the La Crosse River Marsh, and the 7th Street Boat Launch Facility are available for public use.
The boat landing closed April 17 from high water from the Mississippi River.
The water is still affecting other city-owned properties.
The Willow Trail in the marsh, the East Copeland Boat Launch Facility, and Pettibone Park remain closed.