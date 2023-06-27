City of La Crosse to continue operating the La Crosse Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) Members of the La Crosse Center Board studied and reviewed the possibility of hiring outside management to operate the La Crosse Center.
But what they've seen since Art Fahey's retirement last October convinced them to continue with local control with Jay Odegaard leading a team of Center employees.
Odegaard is working with the City Council to create a reorganization plan since he will continue as director in the Parks and Recreation Department. That plan includes hiring additional people to help run the Center.
La Crosse Center Board President Brent Smith that process should take another 30 to 50 days before its complete.
