City of La Crosse to plant more trees through sustainability efforts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The City of La Crosse is working to reduce its carbon footprint by 40-50% by 2030, through city-wide sustainability efforts.
The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department oversees around 20,000 trees. This includes planting, replacing and caring for the trees.
According to Parks, Recreation and Facilities Deputy Director Dan Trussoni, the City put forth and approved $850,000 to add more trees in La Crosse. Additionally, La Crosse received a grant from the Wisconsin DNR to maintain an Urban Forest Management Plan.
"We have what sounds like a fairly modest goal of increasing our tree canopy by 5%," City of La Crosse Environmental Planner Lewis Kuhlman said. "We've got about a 30% canopy cover throughout the city and we're hoping to get it up to 35%. That doesn't sound like a lot, but it's hundreds and hundreds, if not thousands of trees that we have to plant each year."
The plan is to plant trees throughout city parks and through the downtown area.
"One of the biggest benefits that a downtown tree would have is reducing the heat - I mean these trees provide quite a bit of shade," Trussoni said. "It reduces the heat zone, improves the air quality and stormwater runoff."
Having more trees along streets can make the city more walkable, which encourages people to walk and bike more, reducing the carbon footprint even further.
Without sustainable efforts like these, overall climate temperatures could rise causing issues with flooding, air quality and other health concerns.
"If we don't act, we could see more health-related impacts of heat - like heat stressors causing more frequent hospital visits," Kuhlman said. "We could have introductions of new insects or pests that spread disease or longer seasons for ticks."
While the city's current ecosystem is healthy, Kuhlman said to keep it that way they need "more concern and stewardship over our shared resource" as there have been issues of people vandalizing or damaging trees.
He added that he welcomes the community's input on how they would like to see La Crosse become more sustainable.
