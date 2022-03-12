City of La Crosse to reconsider buying Maple Grove Motel for homeless shelter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse's Common Council has a special meeting Monday afternoon to reconsider the purchase of the Maple Grove Motel on the southside to house the city's unsheltered population.
On Friday, Mayor Mitch Reynolds brought forward the resolution that asks that the city buy the property at 5212 Mormon Coulee Road.
The language in the resolution said that the sale of the property would be contingent on a positive inspection of the motel and its facilities.
It goes on to say that the "inspection has occurred and significant issues were identified with regard to said property."
The resolution concludes that the city wants to use its inspection contingency clause to back out of the $1.5 million deal using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
In February, the Common Council approved the deal to purchase the 26-unit motel in order to house approximately 32 people.
People who live and work in the area expressed concern over the use of the property as a shelter without being informed of the city's plans before the vote.
Now, the Common Council looks to back out of the purchase of the motel property. They meet at 5:10 p.m. at the Southside Neighborhood Center at 1300 6th St. South. The meeting is open to the public or available online.