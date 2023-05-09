City of La Crosse updates list of closures

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse Park and Recreation Department updated its list of places that remain closed due to flooding.
Here's the list as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 of new openings along with the places that are still closed:
New openings-effective immediately:
Veterans Freedom boat launch-1000 Boathouse Drive
Leuth Park at 31 Lang Drive
Pettibone Drive South-road to Pettibone Boat Club
Still Closed:
Pettibone Park
Boat Launches: East Copeland, 7th Street, and Municipal Harbor
Trails: Cottonwood, Jim Asfoor, Grand Crossing, and Willow