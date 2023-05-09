 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of La Crosse updates list of closures

  • Updated
  • 0
Flooding-boat landing closed .jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse Park and Recreation Department updated its list of places that remain closed due to flooding. 

Here's the list as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 of new openings along with the places that are still closed:

New openings-effective immediately:

Veterans Freedom boat launch-1000 Boathouse Drive

Leuth Park at 31 Lang Drive

Pettibone Drive South-road to Pettibone Boat Club

Still Closed:

Pettibone Park

Boat Launches: East Copeland, 7th Street, and Municipal Harbor

Trails: Cottonwood, Jim Asfoor, Grand Crossing, and Willow

On Monday, Copeland Park reopened.

Recommended for you