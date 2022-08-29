City of Onalaska asks for residents to help better brand the city

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- The City of Onalaska is undertaking a rebranding initiative and to better reflect the spirit of the city, they're asking residents for their input.
Dan Wick, the Onalaska Parks and Recreation director, said they noticed inconsistencies in branding, including logos, throughout the departments and wanted to created a cohesive message for the city.
To help better reflect on the city's spirit and values, the city is asking residents to complete two surveys.
The first asks residents what they love about Onalaska; the second asks the city about the Omni Center.
"We want to engage [residents] and we want to come up with a brand identity that speaks to what the community wants," Wisk said. "One, for both the Omni Center and for the city and for us to be proud of it and to carry us well into the future."
He said they could use the new branding and community answers to potentially draw more people to the area.
"We also want to use it as a marketing tool. We want to try to get the best and the brightest people to come here, to live here and to work here in the Coulee Region," Wick said.
The survey can be completed online or by paper at City Hall through September.