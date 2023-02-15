City of Onalaska officials hope for changes in the biennial budget

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- City of Onalaska officials say they have been struggling to keep up with the rate of inflation.
City Attorney and Interim City Administrator Amanda Jackson said the city's main source of income is through property tax. Funding services like road maintenance and public safety agencies has been a challenge.
State Senator Brad Pfaff said Governor Evers announced a proposed plan to help provide more revenue through a sales tax.
"The state has a five cent sales tax local counties can have up to a half cent sales tax this is taking one penny out of the five cent sales tax and returning it for local units of government in the form of shared revenue assistance," Pfaff said.
Pfaff said the plan would result to about $500 million shared annually.
Jackson said the shared revenue will help alleviate the burden but hopes more change is coming.
"In a perfect world it would be great if they would look at all of them and look away from tieing our levy to the net new construction and expenditure restraint and all that it seems more at this point that they are willing to give us shared revenue then kind of address that problem," Jackson said.
Jackson said if the proposed plan were not to pass the city may consider a referendum to help relieve the operating budget.
The Legislature has until the end of June to finish the budget.