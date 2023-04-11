 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Wednesday...

.Sunshine will promote mixing by late morning into the afternoon
Wednesday, producing wind gusts from 30 to 35 mph while also
dropping surface dewpoints. With an abnormally warm airmass in
place (some record temperatures possible Wednesday), this increase
in drier air combined with the warmth will drop afternoon
humidities in the 20s%. The fine fuels could promote quick
ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR
SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in
effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...11 am to 8 pm.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s.

* IMPACTS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

City of Onalaska unveils new branding "Live Ona"

  • Updated
  • 0

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of Onalaska unveiled its new look on Tuesday.

The City of Onalaska unveils their new logo

The City will use the new "Live Ona" logo and branding on much of its media as well as on the upcoming refreshed city website.

Along with the new logo comes an expanded color pallet and a new slogan: "Live Vibrantly. Live Ona."

"'Ona' has always been a local term," said interim city administrator Amanda Jackson. "I grew up here. It's always been 'Ona.' I grew up calling it 'Ona', so I think that when we saw that in writing, it really resonated with a lot of us."

The City worked with local marketing company Metre for the new branding.

The old city logo isn't going away. Now known as "The Seal" it will be used in more official or formal settings.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you