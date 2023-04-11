City of Onalaska unveils new branding "Live Ona"

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of Onalaska unveiled its new look on Tuesday.
The City will use the new "Live Ona" logo and branding on much of its media as well as on the upcoming refreshed city website.
Along with the new logo comes an expanded color pallet and a new slogan: "Live Vibrantly. Live Ona."
"'Ona' has always been a local term," said interim city administrator Amanda Jackson. "I grew up here. It's always been 'Ona.' I grew up calling it 'Ona', so I think that when we saw that in writing, it really resonated with a lot of us."
The City worked with local marketing company Metre for the new branding.
The old city logo isn't going away. Now known as "The Seal" it will be used in more official or formal settings.