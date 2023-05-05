City of Prairie du Chien provides update on flooding

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - While the floodwaters continue to recede in Prairie du Chien, there remain closed streets and areas in the city as the cleanup slowly gets underway.

The city provided an update on Friday on how efforts are going.

According to the city, as the water recedes, more streets will open and debris removal will start.

They ask for patience as there's still flooded areas to deal with.

Rules regarding travel in restricted areas remain in effect.

As of Friday afternoon, these streets are still closed:

 North Main St is closed from Court Street to Frederick Street

 Washington Street from North Beaumont to North Main Street

 1 st from West Wells Street to West Brunson Street

 Prairie Street from Pine Street North

 All of St. Feriole Island

St. Feriole Island, which was covered in water, may remain closed to traffic until at least Monday, May 8, they said.

The city and county are meeting Monday to discuss what to do about the island and clean up.

They're encouraging people who need assistance with debris removal to call 2-2-1-1 to help get support.

Also, those who need to dispose of sandbags can take them to the city parking lot behind the radio station. Cut the bag open, dump the sand on the pile and dispose of the bag in the trash receptacle.

The river stage at Prairie du Chien is at 19.1 feet as of 1:15 p.m. on Friday. The crest was at 22.9 feet on April 28. The current river stage is considered in the moderate flooding category.

The forecast calls for the river to drop below 19 feet sometime early Saturday morning which would move it into the minor flooding category. The forecast showed the river dropping to around 16 feet by Friday, May 12.