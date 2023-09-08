City of Winona is moving forward with the downtown hotel project

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- The development of 60 Main in downtown Winona has been in the works for many years. In August, the city decided to move forward with the development of the space.
The project includes adding a hotel in the downtown Winona area, which was highlighted in the 2007 comprehensive plan.
"The majority of our short-term lodging with our hotels is on the outskirts. It's on the main thoroughfares of HWY 61, 14 and out on 43," City of Winona Development Coordinator Nick Larson said. "There isn't a prominent location any longer in downtown for hotel stays."
The hotel is set to be located at the city-owned parking lot behind the Winona 7 Cinema movie theater.
"What's being proposed here is a 75-room hotel and 30 housing units and then in addition to that, the former Jefferson restaurant building - that will be renovated into bar-restaurant event space to compliment the hotel and housing," City of Winona Director of Community Development said. "We recently worked with the railroad to get this particular vacated area so that we can use that for parking is also part of the project."
Located along the Mississippi River, some say the location is perfect.
"This is a really beautiful place for a hotel, I think it's desirable for people that come to visit," Winona Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Christie Ransom said. "To have that view of the river as they stay."
With new job, business and housing opportunities on the horizon, the impact could be felt throughout Winona.
"It's absolutely going to be good for all of the restaurants, the businesses - everything that's in the downtown district," Ransom said. "Then of course, that filters out to the HWY 61 corridor. When people come into town, they obviously are going to make their way to other places outside of the downtown district as well."
The city development team said the next steps include bringing the project before the Port Authority and City Council in September. Following that, they will work on the details for a development agreement and then, hopefully, begin construction.