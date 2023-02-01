City officials, supporters recognize Transit Equity Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An eventful week for the La Crosse MTU continued Wednesday as the city recognized Transit Equity Day.
The event comes during the week of activist Rosa Parks' birthday, which comes on Saturday. Parks is widely known for not giving up her seat on a bus to a white man in 1955.
Mayor Mitch Reynolds read a proclamation at an event at Grand River Station stating that public transportation is for everyone and it provides a safe alternative to getting around town.
La Crosse's Director of Transit Adam Lorentz, said the MTU is a vital piece of infrastructure.
“We’re a public service," Lorentz said. "Our job in public transportation is to serve the public. That’s who we provide service to. We don’t discriminate or single out or say who can and can’t ride the bus. It’s supposed to be there for all. That’s why public transportation is that vital public service.”
The city hopes to address the carbon footprint left by the MTU. According to the city, transportation in the city has resulted in 262,126 metric tons of carbon dioxide to be released into the atmosphere. That's the equivalent of consuming 29.5 million gallons of gas. Lorentz added that the city plans to add five busses to it's fleet. Three of them would run on electricity, which would more than double their existing number.
Reynolds was joined by supporters who added how much the event means to them.
“We have to have a place to live," Cathy Van Maren said. "We have to have food. We have to get places. Transit Equity Day is a time to think about whether how we get places is fair right now.”
Larry Jiracek, an alderman representing Onalaska, says the MTU goes beyond La Crosse's borders.
“Our ridership in Onalaska is up 24-percent just from last year," Jiracek said. "One thing that is important with La Crosse is that you can go to West Salem, Onalaska or Holmen by getting a transfer slip from the bus that you’re on in the city here.”
Earlier this week, La Crosse MTU workers picketed for a wage increase. Reynolds said in his proclamation that MTU employees are essential workers who make family supporting wages. Reynolds declined to give a reaction to the picketing.