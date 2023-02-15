City posts notice that Houska Park closing on March 15

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Houska Park in La Crosse is closing again.
The City of La Crosse posted signs at the park on Wednesday saying that the park is closing on March 15.
The sign, titled “Notice of Cleanup and Property Removal from Houska Park” said after that date the city would begin the process of cleaning up the park.
It is the second time the city has attempted to close the park. The first was last fall when the city said the campground that housed more than 100 people would close. Power and water were shut off after October 31.
At that time, some left the park while others have remained there through the winter. The city has tried to find other accommodations for those who still reside in the park, though they've only been partially successful.
Over the winter months, trash and litter have accumulated at the park, ultimately spurring the city to post the notice of the cleanup action in March.
City leaders said they'd provide more information on Thursday on the plan to close the park and how that would affect those currently residing there.
They did provide some additional details in a note sent to agencies helping those in the park.
Due to ongoing health and safety concerns, the La Crosse Mayor’s office has directed city staff to begin the process of cleaning and restoration at Houska Park. This process will involve posting of eviction notices, removal of debris, and storage of personal property as needed. Notices of eviction will be posted initially on Wednesday, February 15, then the week of March 1 (2-week notice), and a 48-hour notice on March 13. After March 15, Houska Park must be vacated and personal belongings removed. Non-hazardous personal property may be stored for 30 days and can be claimed by calling 608-789-7533, Monday through Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The working assumption at this time is that Houska will not be re-licensed as a campground.