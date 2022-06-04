City prepares to flush water mains

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is preparing for the annual task of flushing all of the city's water mains.
The task, which takes three to four weeks to complete, consists of city crews stopping at each hydrant and letting the water flow to clean out the pipes. While the city utility leaders know it's an essential task for a clean, healthy water supply, they also realize it comes with some inconveniences.
To alleviate problems for water customers and the general public, the work is done between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Work will begin Sunday, June 5th.
This means the likelihood of hydrant and crew noise, street flooding and flashing vehicle safety lights.
For city residents it can also mean a reduction in water pressure, the possibility of discoloration of water which would affect laundry operations and impacting automatic flushing units and pressure sensitive equipment, the city water utility notes.
Those who experience discolored water should let the water run through a basement tap or bathtub until it runs clear.
Customers can sign up for daily updates that provide the progress of the flushing process here.