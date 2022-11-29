City provides update to Riverside Park levy project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A major construction project near downtown La Crosse has been delayed.
A new levy in Riverside Park was originally supposed to be completed around this time, but has been pushed back to the spring. According to the city, many factors led to the delay such as high water levels, preventing Brennan crews from working for 47 days at one point.
The project will create 500 additional feet of landing space for large cruise ships, such as ones from Viking and American Queen Voyages. It will allow two or more ships to dock in Riverside Park at a time.
The overall cost is $2.5 million, all of which the city is responsible for. The delay has not changed that projection.
Jim Flottmeyer with the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department says once complete, businesses will thrive from increased tourism.
"If you've ever been down there when the boats are in town, they draw a substantial amount of people into the downtown area," Flottmeyer said. "So that in itself is a benefit."
Flottmeyer added that the cruise lines pay a leasing fee to dock and that money used to improve the area. He also said the city is fine with the delay if the project turns out right in the end.