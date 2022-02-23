City reminds residents to clear snow, ice from sidewalks

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – The City of La Crosse is reminding residents to keep their sidewalks clear of snow and ice.
They say snow and ice must be cleared within 24 hours after the precipitation ends.
If you don’t comply, the City will clear it for you, but at a cost: they charge $2.50 per linear foot plus an administrative fee.
While most clearing can be done with shovels and such, some heavier ice will require salting, which the City says they provide to residents at no cost. If you need some, there are four locations to pick up the salt/sand mix:
- Fire Station 2 – 626 Monitor Street
- Fire Station 4 – 906 Gillette Street
- Erickson Fields Parking Lot – 21st Place South
- 1000 Marco Drive – SE corner of Hood Street and Marco Drive-Just west of the Niedbalski Bridge on Isle La Plume
Residents do need to bring their own container for the mix.