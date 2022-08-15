City seeks help to shape La Crosse's bike-friendly future

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - You can help shape the future of the city's non-motorized infrastructure through a pair of opportunities Tuesday.
As part of the La Crosse Comprehensive Plan 2040, the Bicycle Pedestrian Committee wants input on walking and biking issues in the city as well as ideas to improve getting around the city without a car.
There are two opportunities to weigh-in on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in person.
From 12 noon to 1 p.m. the Southside Neighborhood Center (1300 6th St. S) will host the meeting. A second meeting will follow from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center (1433 Rose St.).
Both can also be accessed virtually by following this link:
https://call.lifesizecloud.com/4796124
United States: +1 (877) 422-8614,, 4796124#
A new walk and bike-oriented survey will also be available following the meeting at the Forward La Crosse website.