City snow shoveling ordinance helps disabled residents

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Winter in La Crosse means that residents must abide by the ordinance to clear sidewalks whenever it snows.
Residents have 24 hours after the final snowflake hits the ground to clear the way. The Americans with Disabilities Act causes municipalities to monitor and enforce these types of rules.
If in violation, a citation charge from the city will be 33 cents per square foot after it is cleared by the contractor. Some residents have been charged several hundred dollars as a result. This includes snow brought on by wind or plows.
Sidewalk and ADA Coordinator Cullen Haldeman says that all residents must clear the way and not even being absent will be a valid excuse.
"Anybody that leaves town, we would like them to have a plan set up in place where somebody can clear it for them or they pay somebody to come and do it," Haldeman said. "Whatever it may be. Even going to a neighbor kid and handing him some money to go and clear your sidewalk for you while you're gone. Something to take away the idea that you could get a citation for not being in town to clear your own sidewalk."
Jeff Nylander of the Committee for Citizens with Disabilities says handicapped people may not leave home if walkways are not clear. He says others should take that into consideration and be a good neighbor.
“People with disabilities get identified enough in their daily lives," Nylander said. "We all realize that we need a little bit of extra help. Most everybody that I know that has a disability still wants to be as independent as possible.”
“As the motto goes, ‘everyone sometime in their lives will be disabled.’ We need to pay it forward for a time where we may be in that same situation. Our goal is to make La Crosse the most accessible small city in the country."
The city is looking into establishing a volunteer effort that would have neighbors assist with shoveling snow for those who otherwise would have difficulty doing so.
Haldeman says that he inspects properties regularly and checks complaints several times a day. Around 12 citations have been issued so far this season.
The La Crosse 311 app allows for residents to make the city aware of a resident not following the ordinance.